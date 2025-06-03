Jannik Sinner Defends "Funny" Nike Kit at French Open
Last month, Jannik Sinner returned from his three-month ban in epic fashion. The Italian superstar showed up at the Rome Masters wearing an all-black Nike kit.
When asked about his decision to wear all black, Sinner explained that he liked the monochromatic look and preferred dark colors. He also hinted that he was not a fan of his bright yellow Nike kit worn at the 2025 Australian Open.
Too bad for Sinner, Nike had already planned his look for the French Open and it featured vibrant colors. Additionally, it has led to memes on social media comparing Sinner to the video game character Luigi from Nintendo's Mario franchise.
Sinner was asked about his Nike outfit and the memes circulating online after yesterday's fourth-round win over Andrey Rublev.
"It's nice, you know? I feel like sometimes we need to see the funny part also at times. It’s something different, the outfit," said Sinner.
"It’s also nice sometimes to change up. If not, it’s always too boring. It’s good to have something on at least."
Sinner even leaned into the memes on social media last week. The ATP World No. 1 posted two pictures of himself playing at Roland Garros, with the caption, "Luigi back on court."
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, Sinner's NikeCourt Tennis Polo and shorts are not yet available online. However, Nike has released most of its Paris collection globally.
Sinner signed a ten-year, $150 million footwear and apparel deal with Nike in 2022. The iconic American sportswear brand plans to build around Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Nike extended the contract of Carlos Alcaraz last summer.
After the retirement of Rafael Nadal, there are no signature athletes on the men's side for Nike Tennis. Sinner debuted his signature fox logo last November in the ATP Finals, and some of the hats enjoyed a limited release in Italy.
Still, Nike has not yet launched Sinner's signature line. The 23-year-old has already won three Grand Slams and could add to that this week. Hopefully, Nike gives fans what they want soon.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis Style News
FILA goes crimson courtside at Roland Garros 2025.
Lorenzo Musetti stars in Bottega Veneta's new campaign.
Gucci Tennis Revives 1970s Style in New Campaign.
Lululemon's 'Pool Party' kits make a splash at the French Open.
Carlos Alcaraz's new haircut at French Open worries tennis fans.