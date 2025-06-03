Frances Tiafoe Calls Out "Comical" Officiating at French Open
On Tuesday, Lorenzo Musetti defeated Frances Tiafoe in four sets during the French Open quarterfinal: 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Depending on a controversial call, the match could have ended in the second set.
During the second set, Musetti showed his frustration by kicking a tennis ball that inadvertently hit a linesperson. The Italian tennis star ran over to apologize, bur still received a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Unlike most larger tournaments, Roland Garros does not have electronic line-calling. However, fans (and it sounds like Tiafoe) believe that Musetti should have been disqualified.
The American tennis star did not come out and say it, but he was clearly upset about the inconsistent officiating.
The second question of Tiafoe's post-match press conference was about the unsportsmanlike conduct warning, and he let out a cynical laugh before slowly answering.
"Yeah, I mean, obviously, he did that, and nothing happened. I think that's comical. It is what it is. Nothing happened. So there's nothing really to talk about. Obviously, it's not consistent. So, it is what it is," said Tiafoe.
The no-call is a bitter pill to swallow for Tiafoe. Had Musetti been disqualified, Tiafoe would have cruised into the semifinal with fresher legs. Instead, it is the start of grass court season for Tiafoe.
Still, it was Tiafoe's best-ever campaign in Paris. He has now reached the quarterfinals or better in three of the four Majors (sans Wimbledon).
Tiafoe is now 17-13 and should move up from World No. 16 in the next ATP Rankings. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
