Ben Shelton leaps Jack Draper for new career high in the ATP Rankings
American men's tennis star Ben Shelton reached a new career high in Monday's latest rankings. Shelton moved up two spots to become the World No. 12 in the ATP Rankings.
Meanwhile, Jack Draper slid down two spots to take the No. 14 ranking just held by Shelton. Only 70 official points separate Shelton and Draper, with Holger Rune narrowly holding the No. 13 spot.
Shelton is currently 7-4 and coming off two consecutive second-round exits in Dallas and Acapulco. However, he started his year strong with a run to the semifinal of the Australian Open.
Draper is currently 7-2. The British tennis star advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open and the final of the Qatar Open. He pulled out of the Dubai Open on Sunday to "prioritize recovery."
With the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and the Miami Open) starting very soon, Draper will have the rest advantage to Shelton. Then again, the main draw will likely be a more important factor for players hoping to make a deep run.
As another sign of Shelton and Draper being closely connected, they both were featured in the March 2025 issue of Vogue Magazine. They were crowned as the "Two Princes" of the newest edition of the magazine.
Both players are scheduled to compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The ATP 1000 Masters event is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. The main draw will take place today, on Monday, March 3.
