Ben Shelton Survives 1st Round of Rolex Paris Masters
Less than 48 hours after an exhausting run to the finals of the Swiss Indoors, Ben Shelton was back on the court today, facing Corentin Moutet in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters.
It is the final ATP 1000 Masters of the season, and like any college-aged kid, Shelton is making a push at the end of the year to improve his standing. Shelton defeated Moutet in three sets: 6-3, 6-7(8), 6-3.
Moutet entered the match as the World No. 70, but more importantly as the hometown favorite. The native of Paris had plenty of fans in attendance, and had Shelton on the ropes going into the third set. Moutet even had fans on social media cheering, thanks to some of his unexpected trick shots and flair.
Despite a few tense moments, Shelton was able to seal the deal in the third set. He tallied 34 winners and 36 unforced errors to Moutet's 24 winners and 26 unforced errors.
Once again, Shelton's serve and endurance helped him to stave off an early exit. Even better for the World No. 19, he has a much more promising outlook for the rest of the tournament after today.
Shelton was expected to face Jannik Sinner in the Round of 32 on Wednesday. However, Sinner dropped out earlier this morning and helped clear the way for Shelton to make one last push before the end of the season.
Shelton will face Arthur Cazaux before a possible third round match against Holger Rune. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.