Carlos Alcaraz After Miami Open Loss: "Mentally, I'm Screwed"
Opportunities to gain ground on Jannik Sinner in the ATP Rankings continue to elude Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 3 could not defend his title at Indian Wells and then lost in his first match at the Miami Open.
On Friday night, unseeded David Goffin upset Alcaraz in three sets: 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Following the shocking defeat, Alcaraz did not hold back in his self-assessment.
Alcaraz told Fernando Murciego of the Spanish news outlet Punto De Break, "It was a very poor performance on my part, I admit it, he was a better player than me. After the first set, I think he started to play better while my level declined, even though he was already playing well."
The four-time Grand Slam champion admitted, "I didn't play well, and I didn't feel good physically either. In these kinds of matches, when you don't feel that confidence either in terms of tennis skills or physically, everything becomes much harder."
Alcaraz saved his harshest self-criticism for last. When asked how he was feeling personally, Alcaraz said he did not know, and it would take a few days to analyze. However, Alcaraz was disappointed with his play at the Sunshine Double.
"Mentally, I'm screwed, honestly; this is a tournament where I want to do well, and losing in the first round hurts a lot," said Alcaraz.
After Friday's loss, Alcraz is now 15-4 with one singles title this year. The Spanish superstar must figure out what is going wrong before the heart of the season, where he will defend titles at the French Open and Wimbledon.
