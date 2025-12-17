Carlos Alcaraz Announces 'Very Difficult' Split With Coach
On Wednesday morning, Carlos Alcaraz shocked the tennis world by announcing the end of his coaching partnership with Juan Carlos Ferrero. Alcaraz won all six of his Grand Slam titles during Ferrero's seven-year coaching tenure.
Alcaraz penned a lengthy statement on social media, "It's very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player.
Thank you for turning childhood dreams into realities. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you've accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. And I've enjoyed every step of it so much with you."
Alcaraz continued, "We've managed to reach the top, and I feel that if our sports paths had to part ways, it had to be from up there. From the place we always worked toward and always aspired to reach."
After praising his coach's character, Alcaraz looked forward, "Now, times of change are coming for both of us, new adventures and new projects. But I'm certain we'll face them the right way, giving our best, as we've always done. Always adding up.
I wish you all the best from the heart in everything that comes. I'm left with the peace of mind of knowing we didn't hold anything back, that we gave everything we had for each other. Thank you for everything, Juanki!"
Ferrero shared his own statement on Instagram, which echoed the same sentiment as Alcaraz. "Today is a difficult day. One of those when it's hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it.
We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments. I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey."
Fererro thanked Alcaraz and the rest of the team for the incredible memories and time spent together. Beyond the platitudes, neither party offered an exact reason for the oddly timed decision.
The start of the 2026 ATP season and the Australian Open kick off next month. The 22-year-old just recently began his pre-season training block after participating in multiple exhibition events.
Alcaraz finished 2025 at the World No. 1 with a record of 71-9 with eight singles titles. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
Pat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide. From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr