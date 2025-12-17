Carlos Alcaraz Announces 'Very Difficult' Split With Coach

On Wednesday morning, Carlos Alcaraz shocked the tennis world by announcing the end of his coaching partnership with Juan Carlos Ferrero. Alcaraz won all six of his Grand Slam titles during Ferrero's seven-year coaching tenure.

Alcaraz penned a lengthy statement on social media, "It's very difficult for me to write this post… After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player.

Thank you for turning childhood dreams into realities. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time you've accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. And I've enjoyed every step of it so much with you."

Es muy difícil para mí escribir este post… Tras más de siete años juntos, Juanki y yo hemos decidido poner fin a nuestra etapa juntos como entrenador y jugador.



Gracias por haber hecho de sueños de niño, realidades. Empezamos este camino cuando apenas era un chaval, y durante… pic.twitter.com/D4GSxYsZUY — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) December 17, 2025

Alcaraz continued, "We've managed to reach the top, and I feel that if our sports paths had to part ways, it had to be from up there. From the place we always worked toward and always aspired to reach."

After praising his coach's character, Alcaraz looked forward, "Now, times of change are coming for both of us, new adventures and new projects. But I'm certain we'll face them the right way, giving our best, as we've always done. Always adding up.

I wish you all the best from the heart in everything that comes. I'm left with the peace of mind of knowing we didn't hold anything back, that we gave everything we had for each other. Thank you for everything, Juanki!"

Juan Carlos Ferrero writes emotional post on his IG after news today that Carlos Alcaraz is no longer going to work with him.



Ferrero has been instrumental in Alcaraz successes wrote;



"We have been an incredible team despite the difficulties... I wish I could have continued." pic.twitter.com/RzjJYqPPPb — Pavvy G (@pavyg) December 17, 2025

Ferrero shared his own statement on Instagram, which echoed the same sentiment as Alcaraz. "Today is a difficult day. One of those when it's hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it.

We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments. I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey."

Fererro thanked Alcaraz and the rest of the team for the incredible memories and time spent together. Beyond the platitudes, neither party offered an exact reason for the oddly timed decision.

7 years 📆

24 titles 🏆

Countless memories ✨



Carlos Alcaraz & Juan Carlos Ferrero call an end to their partnership 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZgEszIsZ3J — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) December 17, 2025

The start of the 2026 ATP season and the Australian Open kick off next month. The 22-year-old just recently began his pre-season training block after participating in multiple exhibition events.

Alcaraz finished 2025 at the World No. 1 with a record of 71-9 with eight singles titles. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz explains his past struggles at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic announces his first tournament of 2026.

Why Shell Bay is the best-kept secret among tennis players.

Grading Frances Tiafoe's 2025 ATP season.

Emma Raducanu is reportedly leaving Nike in 2026.