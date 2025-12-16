Novak Djokovic Commits to First 2026 Tournament

As always, tennis fans and media have closely tracked every move of Novak Djokovic's off-season. Now, we know when the 24-time Grand Slam champion will kick off his 2026 ATP season.

On Monday night, tournament organizers for the Adelaide International announced that Djokovic will compete in the ATP 250 event. The tournament shared the news on X, "CANNOT keep calm but can you blame us? Welcome back to Adelaide, @DjokerNole 😍."

The Adelaide International runs from January 12-17, 2026. It is the sixth consecutive installment of the tournament, with Djokovic winning in 2023 and Felix Auger-Aliassime taking the title in 2024. Djokovic also won an earlier iteration of the tournament in 2007.

The Adelaide International is a key warm-up for the Australian Open and is held on the outdoor hard courts at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre in Adelaide. It also provides a roadmap for how players plan to structure the start of their season.

Last year, Djokovic kicked off his season at the Brisbane International during the first week of 2025. He played doubles alongside Nick Kyrgios before eventually losing to Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals of the singles draw.

Djokovic ended his 2025 campaign with an exclamation mark. He defeated Lorenzo Musetti in Athens, only to quickly pull out of the 2025 ATP Finals. Djokovic finished the season as the ATP World No. 4 with a record of 39-11 and two singles titles.

Both of Djokovic's titles in 2025 came from ATP 250 events. However, that is far from a guarantee in Adelaide. The tournament's entry list is stacked with competitive players looking to start their new year on the right foot.

Among the players are Jack Draper, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Tommy Paul, Joao Fonseca, Tallon Griekspoor, Arthur Rinderknech, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ugo Humbert, Arthur Fils, and many more. To help prepare for the new year, Djokovic added a new biomechanics expert who comes with a stellar resume.

Djokovic's 2026 campaign kicks off in less than a month, and fans can expect another exciting season from the Serbian superstar. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

