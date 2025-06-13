Coco Gauff Flexes Her Fashion Style After Winning the French Open
Coco Gauff is on a style streak following her Roland Garros victory.
The 21-year-old has worn a series of Miu Miu and New Balance blended looks at several events celebrating her second major title. The day after her championship win, Gauff arrived at Place de la Concorde in Paris in head-to-toe Miu Miu to celebrate her maiden Roland Garros title with fans.
She paired Miu Miu's Suede Skirt ($470) with a Miu Miu navy blue canvas blouson jacket and white cotton button-down tucked in for a crop top look.
Her shoes were the star of the show, the New Balance x Miu Miu 530 SL deco' calf leather sneakers in black, white, and brown complimenting her suede and navy fit.
Gauff continued her victory tour in the States, appearing on CBS Mornings to discuss her title run with Gayle King, Vladimir Duthiers, and Nate Burleson, as well as TODAY with her mother, father, and brother.
She wore a Miu Miu Embroidered Cotton Jersey T-shirt ($795) with a Miu Miu Vichy Check Technical Fabric Blouson Jacket ($3,350) and the matching Miu Miu Check Drawstring Mini Skirt ($1,650).
Her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following night drew attention not only for her surprise arrival but for her debut of the New Balance ABZORB 2000 ($169.99).
The shoe, which she wore the shoe in the "Still Water with Blue Gate” color palette, is a blend of futuristic characteristics and 2000s running style.
The shoes complimented a matching blue plaid Miu Miu set, complete with a Pleated Check Miniskirt ($1,990) and Checked Fabric Blouson Jacket ($3,850). She later switched her New Balances for Miu Miu's black Patent Leather Slingbacks with Buckles ($1,420) and calf-length white socks.
It wasn't the last time fans got a glimpse of the new ABZORB 2000s. Gauff wore them to courtside at her first WNBA game at the New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, later that night.
Her black ripped jeans and oversize navy bomber jacket over a white top screamed court side chic. She paired the look with Miu Miu's black and white Beau Leather Bag ($3,550) and silver jewelry.
A standing ovation greeted Gauff as she sat next to the Bryant family, her winning match point playing on screen in the background. She received a custom New York Liberty jersey with the number 25 and met several Liberty players post-game after their 85-66 win against the Sky.
New Balance's ABZORB 2000 dropped in stores and online at newbalance.com on Thursday.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
