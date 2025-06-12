WTA Teams Up With DUKE + DEXTER on New Courtside Collection
The WTA is officially in its style era.
The tour partnered with London-based fashion label DUKE + DEXTER to celebrate the return of women's tennis to Queen's Club in London at the HSBC Championships. The collaboration features a limited-edition womenswear capsule combining tennis' retro aesthetic with D+D's vintage appeal. This is the WTA's first fashion partnership as a part of its brand reset.
The collection debuts two custom-made pieces: D+D's signature penny loafers and a vintage-inspired track jacket.
D+D's in-house artist, Jess, redesigned the label's signature cherries from the Wilde Cherry Penny Loafer as hand-drawn tennis balls. The black and white Showtime Penny Loafers ($350) feature 'Showtime' in a bright blue scrawl on the front.
The collection's WTA Plus Green Track Jacket ($280) old-fashioned track jacket drawing inspiration from 1970s-era tennis nostalgia. The jacket itself is an ode to Billie Jean King, founding the WTA in June 1973 in London, a landmark occasion bringing all of women's professional tennis in one tour.
The jacket promotes retro-style custom graphics, with WTA printed across the back in purple above a shooting star in green.
Two large green stars, the brand's iconic Plus Star, are painted on either side of the jacket, with '1973 Duke Tennis' printed on the front and back. Similar to the collection's loafers, the jacket features a pair of watercolor tennis ball cherries with the letters in WTA drawn on each one.
The washed, cotton appearance of the jacket gives the look an overall retro feel, taking fans back to the iconic women's tennis played in the 70s. The signature WTA purple and green are present throughout.
Australian tennis player Priscilla Hon is the campaign's it girl, starring in the promotional for the Courtside Collection's launch. Hon wears both the limited-edition WTA track jacket and penny loafers in a series of shots in a nostalgic indoor tennis court.
The campaign radiates 70s era women's tennis, with Hon posing with the traditional wooden tennis rackets players played with until the popularization of metal frames in the 80s. Various shades of green front the campaign on both the indoor court and paneled backgrounds shown throughout the shoot.
"It's really cool to be fronting this collaboration between the WTA and DUKE + DEXTER," Hon said in a WTA press release. "I love that the WTA is pushing women's tennis to new fans and new audiences with exciting collabs outside the sport in fashion and media. It's exciting to be part of that moment."
The D+D x WTA Courtside Collection is now available for a limited time only on dukeanddexter.com and in person at Selfridges while supplies last.
