Elina Svitolina & Ukrainian Label Bevza Launch New Collaboration
WTA star Elina Svitolina is going all out in all-white ahead of Wimbledon.
The Ukrainian partnered with Ukrainian fashion designer Svitlana Bevza to co-create a five-piece capsule collection inspired by the timelessness and class of Wimbledon, where Svitolina is a two-time semifinalist.
The all-white minimalist collection reimagines the brand's classic styles while introducing brand-new clothing influenced by Svitolina's own classy style.
The highlight of the collection is the Elina Dress ($529), an architectural dress with a traditional polo collar often seen on various on-court kits and a pleated midi skirt.
The collection also includes the Rhombuses Vest ($447), a version of the handcrafted vest from Bevza's pre-fall 2025 release. The piece is a sustainable alternative made with leftover fabric and designed with an inlaid rhombus pattern.
High-waisted, long Trousers ($441) pair with the vest, cut diagonally at the cuffs and made with glossy, and matte viscose.
Two accessories complete the collection: Bevza's iconic hair bow and a bucket hat. The bucket hat ($142) features a BB monogram and is made with zero-waste technology. The brand's taffeta hair bow ($53) is reimagined in miniature with the BB monogram.
Svitolina's collaboration with Bevza is a part of a larger campaign to support the Svitolina Foundation, a charity funding youth tennis in her native Ukraine. The collection's brand, Champions Make Changes, is embroidered on the back of the bucket hat as an ode to the capsule's larger drive.
All sales made from the collection will be donated to the foundation to support the next generation of Ukrainian tennis players.
"I know very well how important it is to have support at the beginning of a sports career," Svitolina said in a statement to Elle Ukraine.
"These scholarships are a chance for young athletes to believe in themselves and take the first steps towards great sports. This idea is very close to me, and I am happy to implement it together with the Bevza brand."
