Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Jannik Sinner in Italian Open Final
The rivalry between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz got another epic chapter on Sunday in Rome. The three-seed Alcaraz defeated one-seed Sinner to win the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia): 7-6, 6-1.
Alcaraz hung tough in the first set, saving two set points against Sinner. As the one-hour and 43-minute match progressed, Alcaraz took advantage of every opportunity.
Alcaraz hit 19 winners to Sinner's seven. Alcaraz was 2/3 on break points to Sinner's 0/2. Lastly, Alcaras had 31 unforced errors to Sinner's 30 unforced errors.
Sinner thanked his team, family, and fans. The Italian superstar said to Alcaraz, "Carlos, well done to you and your team. You will definitely be the favorite when we get to Paris. You are the strongest player on clay. Congratulations to you, and good luck for the rest of the season."
Alcaraz was complimentary of Sinner after the match, "You've been out from the tour for three months. I can't imagine how tough. I can't imagine how tough and difficult it was for you, your family, your team. And coming back to tour here at your home, a really special tournament for you."
Alcaraz joked, "I'm not gonna get tired of saying how much of an amazing person and athlete you are."
This is Sinner's first loss of the season; he falls to 12-1 with one title. Alcaraz improves to 30-5 with three titles.
The two contemporaries will be on opposite ends on the draw at Roland Garros as Alcaraz has secured the No. 2 ranking and seed for Paris. Alcaraz improves to 7-4 in head-to-head matches against Sinner.
Roland Garros runs from May 25 - June 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
