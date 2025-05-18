First Look: Nike Unveils Paris Collection for Roland Garros 2025
Roland Garros is just one week away, and the tennis world is ready to focus on Paris for two glorious weeks. Every brand always brings its best apparel for Grand Slams, and this year is no different.
Over the past month, sportswear companies have begun rolling out their on-court kits. Nike is the most recent brand to show off their upcoming looks.
The 2025 Nike Paris Collection has appeared online at Nike and Tennis Warehouse (Europe). Thanks to pictures and product details on both websites, fans are getting an early look at what players like Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, and Madison Keys will wear in Paris.
Athletes and fans can expect more to come from Nike along with a larger global launch of the entire collection as we get closer to the Major. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of Nike's on-court outfits for Roland Garros 2025.
Tennis fans will instantly notice a theme with the women's selection of apparel this year: Dusty Cactus and Dark Team Red. Nike is really leaning into the teal and maroon on clay courts.
So far, the pieces include the NikeCourt Slam Dress ($130), NikeCourt Slam Tank ($70), and NikeCourt Slam Skit ($60).
What is available online right now might not be everything. Fans can always expect a few surprises from the brand, especially from the face of Nike's women's tennis division, Naomi Osaka.
The men's selection utilizes more colors and designs. There is still lots of dark red and teal. However, some pieces include brighter colors (someone has to carry the torch of Rafael Nadal's legacy with the brand).
So far, the pieces include the NikeCourt Slam Advantage Crew ($90), NikeCourt Slam Advantage Polo ($50), and NikeCourt Slam Shorts ($90).
Similar to the women's collection, it would not be surprising if more pieces were added. But with one week to go, tennis fans have a good idea of what their favorite players will wear on the courts in Paris.
Lastly, Nike's tennis shoe collection will feature new "Dusty Cactus/Dark Team Red" colorways. Each colorway features metallic finishes, including a silver dubrae, and hallowed ground-inspired logos, highlighting a design destined for Parisian appeal.
The Nike Vapor 12 Premium ($180), Nike Vapor Pro 3 Premium ($140), Nike GP Challenge 1 Premium ($170), and Nike GP Challenge Pro Premium ($130) are online now.
The 2025 French Open runs from May 25 - June 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
