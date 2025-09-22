Carlos Alcaraz Faces Brutal Draw in 2025 Japan Open
World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz is known for maintaining a busy schedule each year, and this week is the perfect example. Alcaraz just finished competing in the Laver Cup in San Francisco yesterday, and kicks off his campaign in the Japan Open (ATP 500 Tokyo) tomorrow.
Unfortunately for Alcaraz, the field is full of formidable opponents, and his one-seed will not save him from a very challenging draw. There is no first-round bye, and he must sprint through the tournament that lasts just a week.
Tournament organizers for the Japan Open officially unveiled the full draw this morning, and it spells a tough time for the six-time Grand Slam champion. Below is a round-by-round breakdown for Alcaraz.
Alcaraz will face unseeded, No.41 Sebastian Baez in the first round. From there, he will face either Alejandro Tabiloor or Zizou Bergs in the second round.
Alcaraz's competition immediately gets tough when he will likely face either eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe, Brandon Nakashima, or Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals.
Should Alcaraz advance to the semifinals, he could face either fourth-seeded Casper Ruud, seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov, Damir Dzumhur, Jaume Munar, or Matteo Berrettini.
If Alcaraz makes it through his side of the bracket, the final could be a matchup against second-seeded Taylor Fritz, third-seeded Holger Rune, fifth-seeded Thomas Machac, sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert, or Jenson Brooksby.
A title in Tokyo would be huge for Alcaraz. Not only is the cash prize of $2.2 million great, but the 500 ranking points would help him in his race against Jannik Sinner, who is competing in the China Open in Beijing.
The Japan Open (called the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships for sponsorship purposes) is the longest-running ATP Tour tournament in Asia, first held in 1972.
The ATP 500 event is played on the indoor hard courts in Ariake Colosseum, an expansive tennis center comprising 48 courts and a stadium with one of the first retractable roofs in tennis.
The Japan Open runs from September 22-30, 2025. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Taylor Fritz takes down Alexander Zverev to win the Laver Cup.
Iga Swiatek pulls off a dramatic comeback to win the Korea Open.
Jannik Sinner has hired a prestigious ATP physiotherapist.
Jannik Sinner's brainwaves are the subject of Pablo Torre's latest investigation.
Emma Raducanu unraveled against Barbora Krejčíková in the Korea Open.