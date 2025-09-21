Iga Swiatek Wins Korea Open Title With Dramatic Comeback
After sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday, there was no rest for Iga Swiatek and Ekaterina Alexandrova. The two weary players had virtually no recovery time before competing in the Korea Open (WTA 500) final.
Alexandrova jumped out to an early lead and looked poised to run away with the match and title. However, Swiatek battled back to force and then win the deciding set. Swiatek won a dramatic tiebreak and then came back once again down 3-1 in the decider to win in three sets: 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5.
Fatigue could have caused issues for both players today. Swiatek tallied two aces and nine double faults. She landed 92% of her first serves, but won points on just 58% and 0% of her first and second serves. Alexandrova broke Swiatek in 5/8 opportunities.
Alexandrova tallied six aces and six double faults. She landed 93% of her first serves, winning points on 66% and 0% of her first and second serves. Swiatek broke Alexandrova in 3/7 opportunities.
Alexandrova handled the heartbreaking defeat with class. After thanking the fans, she praised Swiatek, "It's always super difficult to play her. I tried to do my best today. It wasn't enough, so maybe next time I'll do a bit better."
Swiatek reciprocated the respect to Alexandrova, "Honestly, I don't know how I won it, because you were just playing great. I just tried to stay alive."
Not only did Swiatek stay alive, but she thrived. The WTA World No. 2 improved to 57-13, capturing her title of the year. She has won 22 out of her last 24 matches and has done an incredible job of turning her season around after a disappointing start.
The Polish superstar is steadily closing the gap on No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. Now, Swiatek will look to gain more ground as she heads off to the China Open in Beijing, with very little rest.
The 2025 China Open runs from September 22 - October 5. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
