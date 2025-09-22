Taylor Fritz Beats Alexander Zverev to Clinch 2025 Laver Cup
Once again, the Laver Cup proved that it was an integral part of the ATP's fall schedule. There were plenty of dramatic highlights on the court and lighthearted moments off the court.
While part of me wants to name Team World captain Andre Agassi as the MVP of the tournament thanks to the many viral videos of him celebrating on the sidelines, the biggest winner was American star Taylor Fritz.
Despite entering the competition as underdogs, Fritz led Team World to a 15-9 victory over the stacked Team Europe roster. Not only did Fritz upset Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday, but he also defeated Alexander Zverev on Sunday to clinch the championship in a straight-sets win: 6-3, 7-6(4).
Fritz has now beaten Zverev in six straight matches. Even better for his teammates, Team World has now won the Laver Cup in three of the last four years.
"We're going to have a fun night," Fritz said before the trophy ceremony. "Definitely popping some champagne in the locker room in a few minutes."
Fritz added, "Just seeing these guys on the bench getting pumped up, seeing a legend of the sport like Andre jumping out of his seat, cheering for me, it's impossible not to be so fired up and just give it everything you have."
Fritz's win displayed his dominance over Zverev and unflappability in crucial moments. Earlier in the day, Carlos Alcaraz picked up a doubles and singles win for Team Europe.
The victory cut Team World's lead to 12-9 in the first-to-13 competition, with each Sunday match worth three points.
However, it was Alex de Minaur who moved Team World within one match of winning the Laver Cup by beating Jakub Mensik in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4.
"Everybody played a part in making this one of the most memorable weeks I've ever spent on a tennis court," Agassi said after celebrating the victory.
"And that's saying something, because it was a lot of years I've been out there in one form or another with a perceived team, but this really was a team. So proud of the guys. Just unflappable. They never stopped believing."
Another Laver Cup is in the books, and the tennis world shifts focus solely to Beijing for the China Open (an ATP 500 and WTA 1000 event).
