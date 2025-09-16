Jannik Sinner's Brainwaves are Part of Pablo Torre's Latest Investigation
This time last year, Jannik Sinner was embroiled in controversy stemming from a failed drug test earlier in the 2024 ATP season. That drawn-out saga finally concluded with a three-month ban and is now in the rearview mirror.
Now, Sinner is once again part of an investigation. However, it is not because of any wrongdoing on his part. Rather, it has more to do with the parent company of a cutting-edge headset he wears during training to improve his focus.
The investigative reporter, Pablo Torre, has been working with Hunterbrook Media on a report about FocusCalm’s parent company, BrainCo.
The official social media account of Pablo Torre Finds Out, shared a clip of the conversation with the caption, the "Harvard startup, was funded by Chinese government entities for nearly a decade before relocating to China and partnering with robotics companies to train future soldiers."
The entire episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, titled "Did China Steal Jannik Sinner's Brainwaves? | PTFO," is available for free on YouTube. The episode is just over one hour and a riveting listen for fans.
Torre's investigation crosses over sports, technology, and international politics. Like most of his reporting, this will likely lead to a bigger story as he solidified himself as one of the most important reporters in sports.
Just this year, Torre has uncovered massive stories about Bill Belichick, the NFL Players Association, and, most recently, Kawhi Leonard, that have shaped the coverage for news desks across the country.
Luckily for tennis fans, Sinner has not done anything wrong. Unfortunately for the four-time Grand Slam champion, this will be another headache he must deal with and field questions about when interacting with the media.
Sinner's next tournament is scheduled to be the China Open. The ATP 500-level event starts on September 24, which will be the next time he faces the media for questions.
After losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open final, Sinner fell to World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings. The Italian superstar has a singles record of 37-5 with two titles (the Australian Open and Wimbledon).
