Jannik Sinner Hires Prestigious ATP Physiotherapist
The tight-knit coaching staffs that travel with the world's top tennis players often find themselves under the microscope of fans and media. That is especially true for Jannik Sinner's camp.
The last half of 2024 and the first few months of 2025 were dominated by the saga surrounding Sinner's positive tests for Clostebol. After a lengthy legal battle, Sinner eventually accepted a three-month ban earlier this year.
After the failed drug tests, Sinner parted ways with fitness trainer Umberto Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi. However, Sinner's coaching staff struggled to find the right balance as he fired their replacements just before Wimbledon.
After winning Wimbledon without a full coaching staff, Sinner rehired Ferrara as his fitness trainer. Today, Sinner has finally found a new physiotherapist in Alejandro Resnicoff, according to Diego Jiménez Rubio of Punto de Break.
Resnicoff has over twenty years of experience in the ATP and will have a permanent role on Sinner's team effective immediately for the Asian Swing of the tour.
The timing could not be better for Sinner. The Italian superstar has dealt with a lingering arm injury for months. He has worn a sleeve during practice and competition since Wimbledon, but has repeatedly downplayed the injury when speaking with the media.
After losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open final, Sinner fell to World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings. The four-time Grand Slam champion has a singles record of 37-5 with two titles (the Australian Open and Wimbledon) this year.
Alcaraz and Sinner are close in the ATP Rankings, so fans can expect a dramatic ending to the year as the two elite players battle it out for the top spot in the sport. Sinner and his new-look team have already arrived in Beijing, while Alcaraz is competing in the Laver Cup in San Francisco, California.
The 2025 China Open runs from September 22 - October 5. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
