Carlos Alcaraz Gets Favorable Draw for Monte-Carlo Masters
There is no easy path to the title at an ATP 1000 Masters event. However, some draws are less challenging than others.
On Friday, tournament organizers announced the draw for the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. One of the clear winners was World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz.
Alcaraz earned a two-seed and a first-round bye at the bottom of the bracket. The Spanish superstar starts his campaign against the winner Fabio Fognini or Francisco Cerundolo.
In the third round, Alcaraz could face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Matteo Arnaldi. Should Alcaraz advance to the quarterfinals, he could face seven-seed Andrey Rublev, Gael Monfils, Arthur Fils, or Tallon Griekspoor.
The semifinals would become more difficult with potential matchups against four-seed Casper Ruud, five-seed Jack Draper, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe.
On the other end of the bracket, Alcaraz could have a finals showdown against one-seed Alexander Zverev, three-seed Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alec De Minaur, or Daniil Medvedev.
Alcaraz has already had a successful season, tallying a 15-4 record, with his one singles title coming on an indoor hard court.
However, he was unable to defend his title at Indian Wells and has failed to gain ground on Jannik Sinner in the ATP Rankings while the Italian star serves his three-month ban.
Alcaraz won the last two French Opens, so the expectations are high for the 21-year-old as he prepares for clay court season.
Alcaraz has not played at the Monte-Carlo Masters since 2022. His first match will be on Tuesday, April 8.
