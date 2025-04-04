Tommy Paul & Frances Tiafoe Lead All-American Charge at Houston Open
As top tennis stars set their eyes on the red clay court swing dominated by a long stretch on European soil, some players decided to stay in the United States to get some unique preparation of their own before the trip across the pond.
The River Oaks Country Club near Downtown Houston sets a stage each year for some of the best players in the world to slide into action on their maroon clay courts.
The ATP 250 event deep in the heart of Texas has a long lineage of champions dating back to Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and more current stars from the United States, like 2024 Champion Ben Shelton.
This year, two top-20 American stars, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe, have taken the lead and find themselves primed for a run in Houston.
Number 1 seed Tommy Paul survived a nearly three-hour clash with 2019 champion Cristian Garin of Chile 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) to book a spot in the quarterfinals. Both players put on a show of superb shot-making in an absorbing match, which featured a 10-deuce, 16-minute opening game.
Paul, who cracked the top 10 earlier this season, is well aware of his affinity for tough outings on the court so far in 2025.
“Today was a tricky rollercoaster match. I feel like that’s kind of been my year so far, a lot of rollercoaster matches,” said the No. 13 player in the ATP Rankings. “I’m really happy to get through this one. It’s been a while since I’ve had a win here in Houston.”
Joining Paul in the win column was his good buddy and the tournament's number 2 seed, Frances Tiafoe. The 2023 Champion in Houston clinched a spot into this year's quarterfinals with a more straightforward defeat of Australian Adam Walton 7-5, 6-3.
The 27-year-old energized the crowd, hitting 35 winners, and was happy to get the much-needed victory under his belt.
“I felt like I really played every single point; I felt super dialed in,” Tiafoe said after the win. “I was in the zone, so to speak. I don’t think I played my best tennis, but I thought it was a good match overall. Good first match, especially on clay. Just happy to get through. Every win right now is big for me.”
Six other names round out the full quarterfinal stage in Houston, and for the first time in over 30 years, all eight players will be representing the United States.
Not since the ATP tournament held in Orlando during the 1991 season have all eight spots been occupied by U.S. men.
One of the most exciting young talents in American tennis, Alex Michelsen added his name to the spot with a come-from-behind victory over tour veteran Adrian Mannarino 6-7(0), 6-4, 6-2.
The 20-year-old California native set up a 2nd career meeting with Frances Tiafoe for a place in the semi-finals. Tiafoe leads the Head2Head series 1-0, with their first clash also coming in the state of Texas when Frances beat Alex last year in Dallas.
Another name in the draw vying to keep up their winning momentum is Colton Smith. Currently a senior at the University of Arizona, Smith is up to No. 165 in the ATP Live Rankings off the backs of his first tour-level quarterfinal.
In just his second event at the tour level, Colton came all the way from qualifying and saved all six break points faced throughout the tournament, not dropping serve once.
He will need some of that same success from the service line if he wants to take out his next opponent, top-seed Paul.
In other Houston action, Brandon Nakashima ousted fellow American and friend Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets.
Nakashima is currently ranked No. 33, only one spot off his career high, and will look to go one round further as he faces 6’7 Christopher Eubanks. Eubanks advanced to the Quarterfinals after defeating Kei Nishikori, who retired mid-match with the American leading 6-1 after the first set.
The first quarter-final match played on Friday will see former world No. 33 Jenson Brooksby taking on Aleksandar Kovacevic. Jenson took out the 3rd seed, Alejandro Tabilo, after saving 3 match points in a whirlwind match.
In addition to watching great tennis and socializing, guests at the Fayez Sarofim & Co U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship can indulge in high-end shopping along the grounds with pop-up boutiques featuring exclusive tournament merchandise. The tournament runs through Sunday, April 6th.
