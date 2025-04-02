Emma Raducanu Pulls Out of BJK Cup; Return Date Remains Unclear
Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in the Netherlands. The British tennis star will instead focus on a training block of at least two to three weeks.
In addition to missing the international competition, Raducanu will miss the WTA events scheduled during that time. Those events include clay tournaments like the Rouen 250 and the Stuttgart 500.
Raducanu made her first-ever WTA 1000 quarterfinals last week at the Miami Open. After her loss to Jessica Pegula, Raducanu made it clear that she planned to "take a beat and re-evaluate."
Following her early exit at Indian Wells, Raducanu changed coaches once again. Raducanu parted ways with Vlado Platenik after an unsuccessful two-week trial.
However, her decision to shake up her coaching staff in the middle of the Sunshine Double paid immediate dividends as she enjoyed one of her best tournaments ever in Miami.
As of the latest WTA Rankings released this week, Raducanu jumped 12 spots to earn the No. 48 spot. It is the first time Raducanu has cracked the top 50 since 2022.
While Raducanu's timetable for a return remains unclear, she is expected to play in the French Open, which starts on May 25. Additionally, she will likely play at least one clay court tournament before the Grand Slam in Paris.
Raducanu has played seven tournaments so far this season and has a record of 7-7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Iga Swiatek explained why she will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament.
Iga Swiatek said she wants less feedback from her coach during matches.
Jasmine Paolini split with her longtime coach after the Miami Open.
Aryna Sabalenka has opened up a dominant lead in the WTA Rankings after the Miami Open.
Jakub Mensik denies Novak Djokovic's 100th career title at Miami Open.