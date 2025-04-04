Qinwen Zheng Reacts Angrily at Ball Kid in Charleston Open
On Thursday, Qinwen Zheng outlasted Elise Mertens in a lengthy battle in the Round of 16 at the Charleston Open. Zheng defeated Mertens in three sets: 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
After the match, Zheng gave the endearing quote, "I think it's all of the crowd here because I see everyone here loves tennis and love this atmosphere. And I believe I won this match today because of all of the crowd. If there was no support today, I think I'm dead."
However, Zheng also showed her temper during the third set. The social media account @tennis_gifs shared a video of Zheng throwing a tennis ball back in the direction of a ball kid. The video is below, so you can be the judge.
It looks like Zheng was not expecting another ball from the ball kid and angrily threw the ball back in the direction in which it came. The ball bounced off the wall and rolled back onto the court.
We did not catch the moment during the broadcast, and it was not included in the WTA's edited highlights of the match on YouTube.
Assuming this was not a late April Fool's Day prank or the work or AI, this is a bad look for Zheng. It is comparable (maybe worse) than Iga Swiatek's scene at Indian Wells.
It is the latest example of Zheng's questionable sportsmanship. Her frosty post-match handshakes are well-documented, and so is her treatment of officials. Last October, Zheng yelled in the face of an innocent line judge at the Wuhan Open.
Zheng faces Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinal of the Charleston Open later today. Zheng is currently the WTA World No. 8 with a record of 9-5.
