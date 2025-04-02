Iga Swiatek Makes "Difficult Decision" on Billie Jean King Cup
Next week, Poland will host Switzerland and Ukraine in the qualifying round of the Billie Jean King Cup finals. However, Polish superstar and WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek will not be competing.
Earlier this morning, Swiatek announced that she would not play in the qualifiers with a lengthy and heartfelt statement on her Instagram story.
"I have made a difficult decision. I know that this is not the information that the fans, especially the Polish ones, wanted, nevertheless, it is the right decision for me now.
I will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament, which will be held in Radom. I always represent my country with pride. I played everything there was to play last year.
I am extremely proud of the historic team successes - the BJK Cup semifinals and the UC finals. Now it's time for more balance, focusing on myself and my training. I keep my fingers crossed for the girls and for the whole team," said Swiatek.
Swiatek's decision is a major blow to Team Poland, but the five-time Grand Slam champion must prepare for clay court season. Swiatek has not won a title since last year's French Open and needs to get back on track this Spring.
Swiatek will travel to Germany for the Stuttgart Open. From there, she will compete in the WTA 1000 events: the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. Clay court season will conclude with Swiatek defending her title at Roland Garros.
Swiatek is 21-6 this season with zero titles. Follow Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
