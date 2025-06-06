Djokovic After Sinner Loss: Could Be Last Match at Roland Garros
On Friday night in Paris, Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in the French Open semifinal: 6-4, 7-5, 7-6(3). It was a resounding loss for Djokovic and possibly his last-ever match at Roland Garros.
After losing in straight sets, Djokovic took a little longer than usual to exit the court. The 24-time Grand Slam champion stopped and touched the clay at Court Philippe-Chatrier and waved goodbye to the fans.
Djokovic said, "This could've been my last match on this court ever." The 38-year-old was asked about the quote multiple times in his post-match press conference.
The first question of the press conference was if Djokovic was in good health in a year, did he expect to play at the tournament again.
"This could have been the last match ever I played here. So, I don't know. That's why it was a bit more emotional in the end. But if this was the farewell match of Roland Garros for me and my career, it was a wonderful one in terms of the atmosphere and what I got from the crowd," said Djokovic.
When asked how long he had felt that way, Djokovic replied, "Not long. I don't know what tomorrow brings in a way at this point in my career. I'm going to keep on keeping on (laughs)."
"Obviously, Wimbledon is next, which is my childhood favorite tournament. I'm going to do everything possible to get myself ready and I guess my best chances are to win Wimbledon - win another slam. Or a faster hard court. Maybe Australia or something like that."
When asked again about it possibly being his last match at Roland Garros, Djokovic clarified, "I said it could have been my last match. I didn't say it was. Twelve months, at this point in my career, is a long time. Do I wish to play more? Yes, I do. But will I be able to play here again in 12 months' time? I don't know?"
After first-round exits at Monte Carlo and Madrid, Djokovic turned around his clay court season by withdrawing from Rome and refocusing his strategy, starting with a title in Geneva.
The greatest player of all time put together a very respectable run in Paris, and if this was his last match at Roland Garros, the tennis world could say Merci.
