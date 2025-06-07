Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff: Shop Their French Open Kits
The women's singles final for the 2025 French Open is already underway. Regardless of the outcome, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have made their statement at Roland Garros.
Even better, so did their respective brands. Sabalenka is a Nike athlete who is elevating the women's tennis division in the post-Serena Williams era. Meanwhile, Gauff is a New Balance athlete and the only WTA player with a signature tennis shoe.
Naturally, athletes and fans want to dress like their favorite tennis players. Below is a breakdown and shopping information for Sabalenka and Gauff's 2025 Roland Garros kits.
Aryna Sabalenka (Nike)
Tennis fans should have no problem shopping Sabalenka's look online. She has been consistent with her on-court and off-court apparel.
Sabalenka has worn the NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress in the "Dusty Cactus/Light Crimson/Dusty Cactus/White" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the dress for $130 at Nike.com.
However, Sabalenka's tennis shoes might be more difficult to find. Throughout Roland Garros, the WTA World No. 1 has worn a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Court Zoom NXT, which is an older model no longer in stock.
Coco Gauff (New Balance)
Conversely, tennis fans will struggle to replicate Gauff's on-court kit, but will easily be able to find her shoes online.
Like she does at every Grand Slam, Gauff has worn multiple custom New Balance kits at the 2025 French Open. However, her signature Coco CG2 tennis shoes are in stock for $160 in women's sizes at NewBalance.com.
Additionally, athletes and fans can similar pieces to what Gauff has worn on court on the New Balance website.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
