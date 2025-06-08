French Open 2025: Shop Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's Nike Kits
The 2025 French Open has exceeded all expectations and delivered one of the most memorable Grand Slams in recent memory. The players brought their best to Roland Garros, and so did their apparel sponsors.
On the men's side, Nike came out on top, with both finalists being the faces of their tennis division. Even better, No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz both wore different Nike kits.
Most athletes and fans want to dress like their favorite tennis players. Below is a breakdown and shopping information for Sinner and Alcaraz's 2025 Roland Garros kits.
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner has made it clear that he is not a fan of bright colors on the court, but Nike went forward with an eye-catching ensemble for the three-time Grand Slam champion.
Online shoppers in North America should have no problem finding each piece from Sinner's kit. Starting from the ground, Sinner is wearing the Nike GP Challenge 1 Premium shoes in the "Paris" colorway ($180 at Nike).
Sinner is wearing the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts in "Deep Night" ($90 at Nike) and the Paris Nike Court Dri-FIT Advantage Slam Tennis Polo in "Stadium Green" ($105 at Tennis Express).
The only piece of Sinner's on-court kit that is unavailable online is his Nike hat. In total, Sinner's outfit comes out to $375 before taxes and shipping.
Carlos Alcaraz
Alcaraz has a more down-to-earth sartorial style compared to Sinner. So, it makes sense that the four-time Grand Slam champion has a little bit more fun with his on-court kit.
Starting from the ground, Alcaraz is wearing the Nike Zoom Vapor 12 tennis shoes in a player-exclusive colorway. Online shoppers can choose multiple styles for $180 at Nike.
Similar to Sinner, Alcaraz is wearing the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts in "Sequoia" at ($90 at Nike) and the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top in "Pale Ivory" ($90 at Nike).
In sum, Alcaraz's on-court kit costs $360 before taxes and shipping are applied. Not bad for a full-kit to look like a top player in the world.
