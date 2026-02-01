Novak Djokovic Hints at Uncertain Future After Australian Open Defeat

ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in four sets during the men's singles final of the 2026 Australian Open: 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.

Djokovic was gracious in defeat, even philosophical during his on-court speech. The 38-year-old alluded to his uncertain future in the sport, which immediately set off alarms among tennis fans.

Djokovic thanked the fans in Melbourne before issuing an ominous goodbye, "I must be very honest and say that I didn't think that I would be standing in a closing ceremony of a Grand Slam once again. So, I think I owe you the gratitude as well for pushing me forward throughout the last couple weeks.

And God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months. So, it has been a great ride. I love you guys."

As tennis media and fans on social media were quick to point out, Djokovic's closing remarks sounded more like a final farewell to the crowd in Melbourne than a see-you later. However, Djokovic has repeatedly said he wants to compete into his 40s, even playing the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Surprisingly, the media in Melbourne did not ask any specific follow-up questions about Djokovic's comments during his post-match press conference. The 24-time Grand Slam champion did evaluate his performance in five-set matches.

One reporter asked Djokovic, "How much does this tournament fuel your belief that you can, you know, there's no reason you can't compete?"

"Well, I always believe I can, otherwise I wouldn't be competing," said Djokovic. "I said this numerous times. So, it's great that I was able to beat Jannik [Sinner] in five and really battle Carlos in four close sets, and yeah, I remain disappointed with the way I felt in second and third, and after an incredible start, and I felt great about myself, and then yeah, things change, and it is what it is at sport."

Djokovic added, "But of course, when you draw a line, and you make assessment of what happened last couple weeks it's incredible achievement for me to be able to play finals be couple sets away maybe to win a championship. So, of course, after a loss it's a bitter feeling, but nevertheless I have to be content with this result."

The 2026 Australian Open is over, and now the ATP and WTA schedule marches forward. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

