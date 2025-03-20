Serve On SI

Carlos Alcaraz Publicly Opposes Novak Djokovic's PTPA Lawsuit

Carlos Alcaraz said he does not support the legal action taken by the PTPA.

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) speaks to the media at a round table discussion at the 2025 Miami Open presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium.
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) speaks to the media at a round table discussion at the 2025 Miami Open presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Earlier this week, the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) filed a class action lawsuit against the sport's tours and governing bodies (ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA).

The PTPA, a players' union co-founded by Novak Djokovic, is only a few years old and has not had much success to point to since its formation.

The wide-ranging lawsuit covers many issues, alleging the "monopolization" of men's and women's tennis and the "disregard" of player interests. It was a fiery letter that used harsh language like "cartel" and "Corrupt, Illegal and Abusive System."

Carlos Alcaraz speaks to the media.
Carlos Alcaraz speaks to the media at the 2025 Miami Open. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While Djokovic is joined by 11 other players, he cannot count in the support of Carlos Alcaraz.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was asked about the lawsuit during his media availability before the start of the Miami Open. "It was surprising for me because no one had told me about it," said Alcaraz.

He explained, "Yesterday, I saw on social media that they put something I said in a press conference in the documents, and I wasn't aware of it. I honestly don't support that letter because I wasn't aware of it."

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic hug after a match.
Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic after their match at the Australian Open. / IMAGO / Belga

Alcaraz further explained his position, "There are some things that I agree with. There are some other things that I don't agree with. But the main thing here is that I am not supporting that. So that's it."

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in their last face-off in the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinal. The two could possibly meet in the semifinal of the Miami Open next week.

Published
