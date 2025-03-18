Naomi Osaka Fights Back to Win 1st Round Match at Miami Open
On a sun-drenched day in South Beach, Naomi Osaka pulled off a comeback victory over Yuliia Starodubtseva in the first round of the Miami Open: 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Starodubtseva, a qualifier, was coming off two wins in as many days only to meet a four-time Grand Slam champion in the first round. The unseeded Osaka fell behind a set and a break before coming back to win the second and third sets in epic fashion.
Osaka made it her strategy to fight for every single point, turning the match into a three-set marathon that ran 2 hours and 28 minutes.
Osaka said in her on-court interview, "I knew that I wasn't playing too well, but I thought, let me try to stay on the court as long as possible because I consider Miami my home."
She continued, "(In Indian Wells) I was just over-hitting a lot, so I tried to use my legs. I was going to run into every corner if I had to, and we were going to have to play for three hours if she was going to beat me."
Today marks Osaka's first victory since her second-round win at the Australian Open in January. Osaka retired mid-match to Belinda Bencic due to a lingering abdominal injury, missing the rest of January and February.
After missing time, Osaka returned to action last week against Camila Osorio at Indian Wells. She called the loss to Osorio the "worst match in my life."
Osaka is currently the WTA World No. 61 with a record of 7-3. She will face the 24-seed Liudmila Samsonova in the second round on Friday, March 21.
Osaka and Samsonova have split their two prior meetings, both of which came last year. Samsonova took Indian Wells, while Osaka won in Madrid later in the year.
