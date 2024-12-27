Carlos Alcaraz Rewards Patient Fans After His Practice Ran Late
Carlos Alcaraz will surely reach all-time status when his career is over, as he has already won 4 Grand Slam titles. Yet, the 21-year-old already carries himself with the poise and grace of a veteran tennis player.
Like every other player on the ATP Tour, Alcaraz is using the last week of December to prepare for the upcoming season. The Spanish superstar flashed his work ethic and kindness on Thursday.
Alcaraz's training session lasted more than three hours on Thursday. It prevented him from attending his usual event with kids who were waiting for an autograph or selfie.
In the social media video above, we can see that Alcaraz gifted tennis balls to fans so that they did not leave empty-handed.
Alcaraz finished the 2024 season as the World No.3 with a singles record of 54-13 with four titles (including two Grand Slams).
He made tennis history by becoming the sixth man in the Open Era to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles.
Alcaraz also took home a silver medal for Spain in the Paris Summer Olympics. He will also be remembered for his many moments beside Rafael Nadal during the legend's farewell tour from the sport.
Alcaraz's 2025 schedule is already taking shape. He will play in the Australian Open, Rotterdam 500, and Doha 500.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.