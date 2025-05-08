Carlos Alcaraz Says He's Confident About 2025 French Open

Imagine walking through the Foro Italico and stumbling upon THIS practice 🔥



If you missed it, we’ve got you covered – here’s the best of Alcaraz 🆚 Zverev on Court 6



📺 Watch the extended HL on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/SBfIa4qgnR#IBI25 | @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/UX4YmCEz2D