Carlos Alcaraz Says He's Confident About 2025 French Open
Carlos Alcaraz kicks off his campaign at the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia) tomorrow. Before Alcaraz competes in the ATP 1000 Rome, he took part in media availability today.
While there is a Masters event upon us, all eyes are on the second Grand Slam of the season at the French Open later this month.
According to The Tennis Letter, a reporter asked Alcaraz if he was confident about his chances to defend his title at Roland Garros despite missing time. The reporter also noted that Alcaraz dealt with a similar situation with injuries last year before he went on to sweep Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
Alcaraz answered, "Yeah, last year was even more difficult. But here, yeah, I couldn't play Madrid. It was a special tournament for me, which it was the same for me not able to play there."
He continued, "I could play really good tournaments, Monte-Carlo, Barcelona, good matches. Right now, yeah, I stop a little bit. I just try to recovered from the injury, which I wasn't worried at all.
Alcaraz explained, "So right now, yeah, I have confidence. The practices have been well. Just excited to start the tournament. Obviously, I would say the first round in every tournament is never easy; you have to get used to the conditions, the tournament, the court, everything.
Alcaraz concluded, "But yeah, I'm just excited. I can't wait for tomorrow. Yeah, I think my level is in a good spot."
Alcaraz is currently the ATP World No. 3 with a record of 24-5 with two titles this season. His first match of the Italian Open is tomorrow against Dušan Lajović in the second round.
