Serve On SI

Naomi Osaka Pulls Off Dramatic Comeback in Italian Open 2nd Round

Naomi Osaka narrowly defeated Viktorija Golubic in the second round of the Italian Open.

Pat Benson

Naomi Osaka defeated Viktorija Golubic in three sets at the Italian Open.
Naomi Osaka defeated Viktorija Golubic in three sets at the Italian Open. / IMAGO / Emmefoto

Just minutes before her highly anticipated second-round match at the Italian Open against Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa pulled out with a back injury. It was a deflating for Badosa and tennis fans in Rome.

So, Osaka should have had an easy match against lucky loser Viktorija Golubic, right? Wrong. Osaka had to dig deep to pull off a three-set comeback: 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Osaka found herself down a set, with Golubic serving for the match 5-4. The four-time Grand Slam champion fought back to win the second set and the decider.

After a shaky start, Osaka found her form. She finished the match with eight aces and four double faults. She landed 58% of first serves, winning points on 63% and 45% of first and second serves.

Golubic broke Osaka in 5/10 opportunities, and Osaka returned the favor with 6/9 break points. It was a bumpy match, but like Osaka said on social media yesterday, "Enjoy the ride."

Osaka has now won seven straight matches on clay and advances to the third round of the Italian Open for the fifth time in her career. She is now 16-5 on the season.

Osaka now has a day off before she will face the winner of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marie Bouzkova on Saturday, May 10.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

Coco Gauff defends her faith against online "censorship."

Iga Swiatek addressed criticism of coach Wim Fissette and psychologist Daria Abramowicz.

Iga Swiatek refuted reports that she is considering skipping Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek gets a lucky bounce in the 2025 Italian Open draw .

Emma Raducanu explained her new "aggressive" approach entering the Italian Open.

Published
Pat Benson
PAT BENSON

Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

Home/News