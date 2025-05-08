Naomi Osaka Pulls Off Dramatic Comeback in Italian Open 2nd Round
Just minutes before her highly anticipated second-round match at the Italian Open against Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa pulled out with a back injury. It was a deflating for Badosa and tennis fans in Rome.
So, Osaka should have had an easy match against lucky loser Viktorija Golubic, right? Wrong. Osaka had to dig deep to pull off a three-set comeback: 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Osaka found herself down a set, with Golubic serving for the match 5-4. The four-time Grand Slam champion fought back to win the second set and the decider.
After a shaky start, Osaka found her form. She finished the match with eight aces and four double faults. She landed 58% of first serves, winning points on 63% and 45% of first and second serves.
Golubic broke Osaka in 5/10 opportunities, and Osaka returned the favor with 6/9 break points. It was a bumpy match, but like Osaka said on social media yesterday, "Enjoy the ride."
Osaka has now won seven straight matches on clay and advances to the third round of the Italian Open for the fifth time in her career. She is now 16-5 on the season.
Osaka now has a day off before she will face the winner of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marie Bouzkova on Saturday, May 10.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Coco Gauff defends her faith against online "censorship."
Iga Swiatek addressed criticism of coach Wim Fissette and psychologist Daria Abramowicz.
Iga Swiatek refuted reports that she is considering skipping Wimbledon.
Iga Swiatek gets a lucky bounce in the 2025 Italian Open draw .
Emma Raducanu explained her new "aggressive" approach entering the Italian Open.