Emma Raducanu Lost $3 Million Sponsor for "Demanding Too Much Money"
Emma Raducanu is enjoying her best season in years. The 22-year-old has fought back from injuries, a revolving door of coaches, and endless scrutiny to crack the top 50 WTA Rankings.
However, Raducanu is still dealing with the fallout after a downward trend following her 2021 US Open title. Much has been made in the tabloids about Raducanu losing sponsorship deals, and she reportedly lost another.
According to Dolly Busby of the Daily Mail, Raducanu has been "axed" from her $3 million annual partnership with Vodafone.
The British multinational telecommunications company reportedly decided against the deal because Raducanu was "demanding too much money."
Vodafone was Raducanu's most lucrative sponsor, ahead of the $2 million annual deals with Dior and Tiffany and Co., and far more than Raducanu's $100,000 yearly deals with sportswear companies Nike and Wilson.
Per the Daily Mail's reporting, Raducanu still has eight sponsorship deals after losing Vodafone (and Porsche last year).
Raducanu was the seventh-highest-paid women's athlete in the world in 2024, according to Sportico. The British tennis star made more money than Simone Biles and Caitlin Clark, thanks mostly to her contracts off of the court.
Raducanu has not played since her quarterfinal run at the Miami Open in March. Immediately after her loss to Jessica Pegula, Raducanu said she was going to "take a beat and re-evaluate."
The first order of business for Raducanu is finding a new coach. She dumped Vladimir Platenik in the middle of the Sunshine Double after an unsuccessful two-week trial.
Raducanu was not granted a wildcard into this week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, a WTA 500 clay court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Earlier this month, Raducanu pulled out of representing Great Britain in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She remains undecided about playing in the Madrid Open later this month.
However, Raducanu is expected to compete at this month's Italian Open in Rome before the French Open starts in late May. She is currently the World No. 47 with a record of 7-7.
