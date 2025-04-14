Rafael Nadal's Nike Outfit for 2025 Clay Court Season Leaked Online
Clay court season is underway, and there have already been plenty of exciting highlights and storylines. However, it is impossible to see tennis played on clay and not think of Rafael Nadal.
Nadal earned the title "King of Clay" after he amassed an unmatched resume, which included 14 of his 22 Grand Slam titles coming at the French Open.
Last Summer, Nadal enjoyed an extended farewell as he played his final French Open match and Olympic match on the clay courts at Roland Garros.
However, that was before he announced his retirement in October 2024. That means Nike had already begun working on Nadal's on-court outfits for the 2025 ATP season, including the clay court swing.
Thanks to Tennis Street, the popular Instagram account focused on tennis fashion, fans have gotten a look at what Nadal would have worn on clay courts in 2025 had he not retired.
The Instagram post captioned, "This was going to be the Rafa's outfit for clay season." It shows a model wearing Nike apparel that is available online now.
The pictures highlight newly-released Rafa x Nike Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Tennis Top ($105) and matching Rafa x Nike Dri-FIT ADV 7" Tennis Shorts ($80). Check out the look on the Nike website.
The shorts are available in the "Light Armory Blue/Midnight Navy" colorway, as seen in the pictures. However, the shirt is not yet available in the matching grey colorway.
Nadal's on-court style was known for bold designs and bright colors; this year's outfit would have gone in a much more neutral direction.
Luckily, fans can still find plenty of brightly-colored Nadal gear online at Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
