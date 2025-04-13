Carlos Alcaraz Wins Monte-Carlo Masters to Extend Clay Court Dominance
After a disappointing showing in the Sunshine Double, Carlos Alcaraz bounced back in a big way for the start of clay court season.
On Sunday, Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to win the Monte-Carlo Masters title: 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.
The victory marks Alcaraz's second title of the young season and the sixth career ATP Masters 1000 title of his career. True to form, Alcaraz started off slow before heating up as the match progressed.
Unlike yesterday's showing against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinal, Alcaraz took advantage of key moments in the match. Alcaraz was 6/8 on break points.
Despite taking the first set, Musetti began to fade physically as the match went on. The Italian star took a medical timeout when down 0-3 in the decider but decided to play on with the upper right leg injury.
Alcaraz feasted on the hobbled Musetti, winning 12 of the last 14 points to secure yet another clay court title.
Speaking from center court after the match, Alcaraz sympathized with his opponent, "This is not the way I want to win a match." The 21-year-old praised Musetti's play and wished him a speedy recovery from the injury.
Alcaraz was very pleased with his own performance, "I'm really happy to have won Monte Carlo for the first time. I think it's been a really difficult win with a lot of difficult situations.
I'm proud of myself for how I've dealt with everything. It's been a really difficult one for me. Outside and on the court. Coming here and seeing the hard work pay off, I'm really happy."
Much of the pressure Alcaraz has faced revolved around the ATP Rankings and his inability to capitalize on Jannik Sinner's three-month ban.
However, Alcaraz will overtake Alexander Zverev as the World No. 2 when the updated ATP Rankings come out tomorrow.
Alcaraz is now 20-4 on the season with two titles and is rounding into the form as he prepares to defend his title at the French Open later next month.
