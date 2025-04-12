Carlos Alcaraz Slugs His Way Into Monte-Carlo Masters Final
It was not always pretty easy, but Carlos Alcaraz picked up another crucial victory on clay during Saturday's semifinal at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Alcaraz defeated fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets: 7-6 (2), 6-4. The two friends battled for just over two hours in a match that was tighter than the final score indicated.
Thanks to the surface, Alcaraz was not reliant on his serve. He tallied zero aces and one double fault. Meanwhile, Davidovich Fokina hit three aces and three double faults.
While Alcaraz flashed plenty of his patented on-court brilliance, he was unable to capitalize during many decisive moments in the match.
Alcaraz was 3/19 on break points and needed six match points to put away Davidovich Fokina. Yet, his persistence paid off with an important victory in front of adoring fans.
Speaking on the court after his victory, Alcaraz stayed consistent with his game plan throughout the tournament.
"I think I played really good tennis from the beginning until the last point. I tried to take the chances he gave me in the match. He saved a lot of break points and match points, but I'm really happy to [have] thought about myself. The most important thing is that I'm feeling great physically," said Alcaraz.
Alcaraz advances to the final, where he will meet the winner of Alex de Minaur or Lorenzo Musetti. Today's victory marks Alcaraz's first semifinal win in an ATP 1000 Masters event in 13 months.
However, a different narrative also shows his dominance on clay. Alcaraz will play in his third straight clay-court final after winning the French Open and taking a silver medal at the Paris Summer Olympics.
When asked about his Masters title drought, Alcaraz said, "It's been a long time. I just had to be patient and believe that this moment was going to come again.
Sometimes, the people are not patient; they want me to make the final in every tournament. I'm really happy to give them the chance to watch one of my finals again."
Alcaraz is currently the ATP World No. 3 with a record of 19-4 on the season. The four-time Grand Slam champion is one win away from his second title of the year and starting his clay court season with a bang.
More Tennis News
Emma Raducanu is interested in keeping Mark Petchey on as her next coach.
Watch Carlos Alcaraz drop a dirty tweener in his Monte-Carlo Masters win.
Carlos Alcaraz said he is "happy" with his game this year and does not think the criticism is fair.
Novak Djokovic apologized for his "horrible" loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Alexander Zverev on Monte Carlo loss: "No idea what's happening to me."