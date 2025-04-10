Watch Carlos Alcaraz Drop a Dirty Tweener in Monte-Carlo Masters Win
After an up-and-down start to the season, Carlos Alcaraz has started his clay court campaign with a bang. Earlier today, Alcaraz punched his ticket to the quarterfinal at the Monte-Carlo Masters with a win over Daniel Altmaier.
It took Alcaraz just one hour and 26 minutes to defeat Altmaier in straight sets: 6-3, 6-1. Even better, Alcaraz reminded fans why he excels on clay.
The four-time Grand Slam champion won one of the most impressive points of the ATP season. Check out 96-second video below to watch the incredible play.
Alcaraz was on the verge of being broken in the second game of the match when he slid across the court to save a well-placed drop shot. Alcaraz hit an incredible backhand that was somehow saved by Altmaier.
Altmaier's shot landed on the line and was careening out when Alcaraz saved it with a tweener. The rally continued until Altmaier was unable to return a backhand over the net.
The television commentators and fans in the crowd were left in awe. However, there were multiple incredible shots during the rally, and you hate to see either player lose that point after so much effort early in the match.
Alcaraz said after the match, "I'm just really happy to be on clay again. It has been a really good season so far. Probably struggling a little bit in the last one, but coming on clay, which is a surface I love playing on and the surface I grew up playing on, it's great to feel it again."
It was a clinical performance from Alcaraz, who wrote "I LOVE CLAY" on the television camera after the match (yesterday, he wrote "I MISSED CLAY.)
The two-seed Alcaraz faces 12-seed Arthur Fils in the quarterfinals tomorrow morning. The two players have never faced off on the ATP Tour level. Alcaraz is currently the World No. 3 with a record of 17-4.
