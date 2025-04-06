Carlos Alcaraz Hits Back at 'Unfair' Criticism of His Play
The last time tennis fans saw Carlos Alcaraz on the court was when he suffered a second-round loss at the Miami Open. After the match, Alcaraz admitted, "Mentally, I'm screwed."
That was over two weeks ago, and Alcaraz struck a much more optimistic tone when speaking with the media at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Sunday.
"I am really happy with the way I am playing," Alcaraz explained. "Since I started the year, I have been playing great tennis. Tennis is not just about hitting the ball. It is about more than that. It is about mentality, physical side."
Alcaraz continued, "With my game, I am really happy about it. If I don't win, it doesn't matter if I play well or not. People are not thinking about the opponent; they are just thinking about me.
"If I lose, something is going on, people say. I don't think that is fair. I am just happy and ready to play well on clay."
Alcaraz returned to the theme of unfair criticism and a balanced draw again in one of his statements. "A lot of people might have said we should have played better tennis or won more tournaments, but I don't think that is fair."
"I think the draw in every tournament is very open, and a lot of players are playing good tennis and they deserve to be there," concluded Alcaraz.
While fans are expecting Alcaraz to win titles this clay court season, the four-time Grand Slam champion is playing down expectations.
"There are so many players who play well on clay and on all surfaces. In the clay season I think it is going to be interesting. I see a lot of players who are capable of doing great things on clay."
Alcaraz is the ATP World No. 3 with a record of 15-4 with one singles title this year. He faces the winner of Fabio Fognini or Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday, April 8.
More Tennis News
Carlos Alcaraz has an easier path to the title at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
All eight of the ATP Houston quarterfinalists are American players.
Qinwen Zheng threw a ball in the direction of a ball kid at the Charleston Open.
Emma Raducanu's return date remains uncertain after she pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.
Iga Swiatek explained why she will not play in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tournament.