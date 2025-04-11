Emma Raducanu's Next Coach Could Be Mark Petchey
After advancing to the Miami Open quarterfinal, Emma Raducanu said she was going to "take a beat and re-evaluate" her situation. The top priority would be filling the vacant role of head coach.
According to Russell Fuller of the BBC, Raducanu is in discussions with Mark Petchey about appointing him as her new coach.
Petchey was in Raducanu's coaching box alongside Jane O'Donoghue at the Miami Open.
Raducanu attributed much of her success to the her new-look staff at the Miami Open. She said of her circle, "I have some really good people around me who I trust and who I have fun with off the court as well, and that's extremely important."
Finding the right staff has been an ongoing issue for the one-time Grand Slam champion. Raducanu is in search of the eighth coach of her professional career.
In addition to Petchey and O'Donoghue, Colin Beecher, and full-time fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura are in Raducanu's corner.
According to the BBC's reporting, the biggest impediment to Petchey taking over as Raducanu's coach is his current commentary role with the Tennis Channel.
In addition to television commentary, Petchey is a former top-100 player with coaching experience. Petchey coached British star Andy Murray for ten months early in his career and made a strong impression while training with Raducanu in the Summer of 2020.
Raducanu has not had a full-time head coach since January, when Nick Cavaday stepped away from his coach duties due to health reasons.
More recently, Vladimir Platenik had an unsuccessful two-week trial that ended the night before the Miami Open.
Platenik's tenure as Raducanu's coach was always framed as a trial period, but most expected the arrangement to last more than two weeks, especially during the middle of the Sunshine Double.
After the Miami Open, Raducanu cracked the top-50 and is currently the WTA World No. 47 with a record of 7-7.
Earlier this month, Raducanu pulled out of representing Great Britain in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. She remains undecided on playing the Madrid Open later this month.
However, Raducanu is expected to compete at this month's Italian Open in Rome before the French Open begins in late May.
