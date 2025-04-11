Carlos Alcaraz Survives Arthur Fils in Monte Carlo Quarterfinal
On Friday, Carlos Alcaraz continued to play at a high level on clay during his quarterfinal match against Arthur Fils at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Alcaraz defeated Fils in a lengthy three-set battle: 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
After dropping the first set, Alcaraz flirted with disaster but staved off defeat in multiple key moments. The two-seed saved three break points at 5-5, 0/40 in the second set to force a decider.
Fils jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the third set before Alcaraz won five straight games to win the match and punch his ticket to the semifinal. The hard-fought match lasted two hours and 23 minutes.
It was a classic clay court battle, with players winning despite poor service games. Alcaraz tallied three aces and seven double faults to Fils' zero aces and five double faults.
Alcaraz won the point on 69% of his first and 59% of his second serves. Meanwhile, Fils won the point on 73% of his first serves but just 36% of his second serves.
Alcaraz explained his strategic approach to the match after picking up the gutsy win, "I just wanted to stay strong and wait for my chances. I think his level is high right now, and he puts a lot of pressure on his opponents," said Alcaraz.
"Today, I could feel it, but in some moments, he just made a few mistakes, and I tried to make the most of those points and wait for my chances. The second set I saved those break points and then made the only break point I had that set."
"In the third set, I was just trying to play good tennis. When I was a break down, I just tried to keep going, play aggressively, and be strong mentally and physically."
Alcaraz is the World No. 3 with a record of 18-4. The field is clear for him in Monte Carlo, with Zverev and Djokovic both suffering early exits.
The Spanish superstar will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the semifinal tomorrow, Saturday, April 12. Alcaraz won their only meeting in 2023 at Barcelona.
