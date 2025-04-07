Jessica Pegula Overtakes Coco Gauff in WTA Rankings After Charleston Open
On Sunday afternoon, Jessica Pegula defeated Sofia Kenin in straight sets to win the Charleston Open: 6-3, 7-5. It was Pegula's first-ever clay court championship and second title of the 2025 season.
Pegula's massive victory comes on the heels of her final run at the Miami Open where she lost to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The veteran women's tennis star is now 25-6 on the year, leading the WTA in wins.
Additionally, Pegula has surpassed Coco Gauff in the latest WTA Rankings as of April 7.
Pegula moved up one spot to claim the No. 3 spot with a narrow lead over No. 4 Gauff. Pegula has 6,101 points to Gauff's 6,063 points.
For Pegula, she reaches her career high-water mark in the WTA Rankings once again. She first reached the No. 3 spot in October 2022.
Meanwhile, Gauff slides down to No. 4 for the first time since October 2024. Gauff has a record of 13-5 this season and has not yet started her clay court season.
After a disappointing Sunshine Double, ending with a heartbreaking homecoming at the Miami Open, Gauff has spent the past few weeks training in Florida.
Gauff and Pegula are expected to compete in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany. The clay court tournament is a WTA 500 event, which begins on April 14.
