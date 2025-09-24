Jannik Sinner Responds to Roger Federer's Court Speed Claims
Last weekend, 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer appeared on Andy Roddick's podcast, recorded at the Laver Cup. Federer made a surprisingly blunt claim that tournament organizers want faster courts to help get Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the finals.
Unsurprisingly, tennis reporters asked Sinner about Federer's theory during his pre-tournament press conference at the China Open in Beijing on Wednesday.
Sinner partially agreed with Federer's statement, but avoided saying anything that could be misinterpreted or inflammatory. Adam Addicott of UBI Tennis got the full quote.
"The hard courts, they are at times very similar. At times, there are some small changes, a couple of changes. One tournament that comes up a bit is Indian Wells because the ball bounces very high. It's a bit different how the ball reacts with the court," Sinner said in response to the question.
He continued, "But yeah, if not, we have more or less similar game situations on the court. This is how it has been for a long time, like this. I don't know if there is going to be a change or not."
"I'm just a player who tries to adapt myself in the best possible way. I feel like I'm doing a good job in this. But let's see what the future can give us in every tournament," concluded Sinner.
After losing to Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open final, Sinner fell to ATP World No.2. The Italian superstar has a record of 37-5 with two titles (Australian Open and Wimbledon) this season. Despite missing three months earlier in the season, Sinner remains in the race for the top spot at the end of the year.
After losing in New York, Sinner announced he will make changes to his game and has shaken up his training staff. Sinner will kick off his China Open campaign by facing Marin Čilić in the Round of 32 tomorrow.
The 2025 China Open runs from September 22 - October 5. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Changeover author speaks on early stages of Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry.
Jannik Sinner was dealt a dream draw at the China Open.
Jannik Sinner's brainwaves are the subject of Pablo Torre's latest investigation.
Nike tennis stars shine at the 'Just Do It Challenge' in Beijing.
Carlos Alcaraz will face stiff competition in the Japan Open this week.