Jannik Sinner Comments on Carlos Alcaraz Taking ATP World No.1
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will forever be linked together. There is no doubt that the two stars are at the beginning of a generational-defining rivalry.
That means both Sinner and Alcaraz will always be asked about each other, even when playing in different countries. Currently, Alcaraz is playing through an ankle injury in the Japan Open, while Sinner just kicked off his China Open campaign.
After defeating Marin Čilić in straight sets (6-2, 6-2), a media member asked Sinner about his spot in the ATP Rankings during his post-match press conference. Alcaraz recently overtook Sinner at ATP World No.1 after their US Open final.
"The season's not over yet. We still have here. We have Shanghai, very big. We have Paris, which is very big. Turin, Davis Cup," said Sinner. "Still big tournaments to come. Obviously, the biggest, they are gone, with the Grand Slams, and we split those."
Sinner said of Alcaraz, "What Carlos is doing, winning many, many titles this year…Yeah, I mean, he deserves to be there. It's as simple as that. He played more tournaments, and he played all tournaments very, very well. If he was winning or making great results, he deserves to be there."
Sinner led the ATP Rankings as the World No. 1 for 65 weeks, after overtaking Novak Djokovic following the 2024 French Open. Even after serving his three-month ban, the Italian returned as the top-ranked player.
However, Alcaraz has put together another incredible summer, which has given him a narrow lead in the ATP Rankings. The Spaniard has a 760-point lead over Sinner.
Sinner is at a slight disadvantage in the Asian Swing as he is defending more points. Last year, Alcaraz defeated Sinner in the China Open final. Sinner went on to win the Shanghai Masters and the ATP Finals.
Sinner faces Terence Atmane in the Round of 16 in Beijing tomorrow, while Alcaraz plays Zizou Bergs in the Round of 16 in Tokyo at roughly the same time.
There is still plenty of action left in the 2025 season, and fans can expect a photo finish as Sinner and Alcaraz race to the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Aryna Sabalenka stuns in Nike Shox marketing campaign.
Jannik Sinner partially agreed with Roger Federer's theory on court speeds.
Changeover author speaks on early stages of Sinner-Alcaraz rivalry.
Jannik Sinner was dealt a dream draw at the China Open.
Carlos Alcaraz will face stiff competition in the Japan Open this week.