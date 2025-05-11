Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu Set for Italian Open Showdown
On Sunday afternoon, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu both picked up victories in the third round of the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia).
With their wins, Gauff and Raducanu are now scheduled to meet in the Round of 16 in the WTA 1000 Rome.
The four-seed Gauff defeated Magda Linette in straight sets: 7-5, 6-3. It was not a pretty victory for Gauff, who had zero aces and six double faults. However, she continues to find ways to win on clay.
The unseeded Raducanu defeated Veronika Kudermetova in three sets: 5-7, 6-0, 6-1. After a slow start, Raducanu dominated the last two sets and was 8/12 in break point opportunities.
Gauff, 21, and Raducanu, 23, both have one Grand Slam title. Gauff won the 2023 US Open, and Raducanu won the 2021 US Open. However, their careers could not be more different.
Gauff has tallied ten singles titles and hovered around the top of the WTA Rankings for years. Meanwhile, Raducanu's lone title was her Grand Slam victory in 2021. She has battled injuries and constant coaching changes.
Gauff and Raducanu have only faced off on the WTA Tour once before, when Gauff defeated Raducanu in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.
Currently, Gauff is the World No. 3 (she will take the second spot next week) with a record of 21-7. Raducanu is ranked No. 49 with a record of 11-8.
Tennis fans will be able to watch the battle of the US Open champions tomorrow, Monday, May 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
