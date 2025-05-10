Jannik Sinner Gets "Popemobile" Ride Past Fans at Italian Open
The sport of tennis is incapable of going more than a day without being overly dramatic. But that is one of the many reasons why we love the sport.
This week, the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia) is taking place in Rome. Naturally, the Masters 1000 event coincides with Italian superstar Jannik Sinner's return from a three-month ban and the Papal Conclave.
Most tennis fans see Sinner's suspension as unfair, and fans in his home country of Italy are treating him to a hero's welcome. It is even drawing humorous comparisons to the pope.
The Tennis Channel shared a video of Sinner taking a golf cart ride past fans on the grounds at the Italian Open. The packed streets full of screaming fans are a reminder of Sinner's popularity.
Tennis journalist José Morgado reposted the video on X (formerly Twitter) and joked, "Almost looks like the PopeMobile!" The funny thing is no one in the replies disagreed with Morgado.
The popemobile is a specially designed motor vehicle the pope uses for public appearances. The main difference is the popemobile is an actual vehicle with bulletproof glass walls for safety and visibility.
While it is fun to joke about Sinner's immense popularity in Italy, we can see his security team is working hard to protect the three-time Grand Slam champion. Sinner is quickly becoming one of the most popular Italian athletes of all time.
Sinner is currently the ATP World No. 1 with a record of 7-0 with one title this season. His first match of the Italian Open today is against Mariano Navone in the second round. Fans can expect more videos of raucous fans cheering on the 23-year-old this week at the Rome Masters.
