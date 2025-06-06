Naomi Osaka and Jessica Pegula Pull Out of Queen's Club Championships
Clay court season is over for almost every player on the WTA and ATP Tour, and soon, the entire tennis world will shift its focus to the upcoming grass court season.
However, two of the biggest stars on the WTA side have pulled out of an important tournament. World No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 49 Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Queen's Club Championships (called HSBC Championships for sponsorship purposes).
Tournament organizers made the announcement on social media. They added, "We hope to see both Naomi and Jessica back on court soon and at The Queen's Club in 2026."
Queen's Club is a WTA 500 event held from June 9-15, 2025. The annual grass court tournament dates back to 1889, and this year's edition will be the first time in more than 50 years it returns to the 500-level.
Pegula was among the many star players upset by Lois Boisson at Roland Garros, suffering a fourth-round exit. Meanwhile, Osaka lost in the first round to Paula Badosa.
Pegula has a record of 31-10 with two singles titles this year. Osaka has a record of 17-7 with zero singles titles this year.
The Queen's Club is located in London, England, and is considered to be the primary warmup for Wimbledon.
However, there are other grass court tournaments players can jump into to prepare for the third Grand Slam of the season.
