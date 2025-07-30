Coco Gauff Beats Danielle Collins in First Win Since French Open
Coco Gauff's grass court campaign did not last long this summer. She lost in the first round of the Berlin Open and Wimbledon. On Tuesday, Gauff kicked off the North American hard court swing of the WTA schedule.
Gauff's first opponent was the formidable Danielle Collins in the second round of the National Bank Open (also called the Canadian Open). Gauff defeated Collins in a stellar comeback victory: 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2).
As hard as it is to believe, last night was Gauff's first victory since winning the French Open title against Aryna Sabalenka on June 7. It had been almost two full months since the last victory for the American superstar.
Gauff is still looking to find her form. She tallied three aces and 23 double faults. Luckily for Gauff, Collins hit two aces and 13 double faults. Collins even served for the match, but Gauff was able to escape with a clutch tiebreak to win the match.
"It was a frustrating match for me," Gauff said. "I felt like I was practicing well, and then I don't think I transferred it today, but hopefully I got my bad match of the tournament out of the way, and I could come back stronger the next round."
Gauff is currently the World No. 2 with a record of 32-10 and one singles title. The top-seeded Gauff faces Veronika Kudermetova in the third round of the WTA 1000 Montreal on Thursday, July 31.
