Coco Gauff Changed Her Game By Erasing 'Mental Deficit'

Coco Gauff kicked off her 2026 Australian Open campaign with a solid first round win over Kamilla Rakhimova: 6-2, 6-3. Gauff's serving struggles have been well documented and began to flare up in today's match, when she hit three double faults in the second game.

However, 3-seed hit only four more double faults the rest of the match. Gauff explained how a new mental approach helped her mid-match, and later brought it up again when asked about her head-to-head record against Iga Swiatek.

"Once I got through that game, it was pretty much smooth sailing from there," explained Gauff. "I think I just erased that first game, and then after that I was better."

Gauff would not face Swiatek unless they both advance to the final. However, that did not stop a reporter from asking about Gauff's newfound success against Swiatek. It gave the 21-year-old an opportunity to explain a game-changing mindset shift that is wise beyond her years.

The reporter asked, "You've managed to turn your head to head around with Iga. You've won the last 4 without dropping a set. How much does that play a role in your thinking? How do you turn a losing head-to-head record around?"

"Yeah, in the past, there was no other head-to-heads that I felt like really bad about except that one. In the past, I think I used to think about it so much because you just want to get the one win. And I think, once I got that, it kind of like I erased the other matches."

Gauff continued, "I mean, obviously, she's a great player, and she deserved those wins, but I felt like a lot of those, some of those losses, I won't say a lot because she just outplayed me, but some of them, at least at the beginning, it just was already on the mental like deficit. And I think once I erased that mental deficit, I was able to play free. And yeah, I think there was like no other head-to-head in tennis where I had that.

So, it was very difficult to navigate, but now I feel like I'm able to play free and I'm not -- obviously, it's still a big gap in the head-to-head, but I just erase it from my mind. Can't change the past, but I learned from it. And yeah, I mean, I don't know how it'll end at the end of our careers, but at least I know and the future matches I won't be starting like that with the mental deficit," concluded Gauff.

Coco Gauff was asked about how she turned her head-to-head record with Iga Swiatek around, ‘Once I erased that mental deficit I was able to play free’



“You’ve managed to turn your head to head around with Iga. You’ve won the last 4 without dropping a set. How much does that play… pic.twitter.com/peAy4zFxrX — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 19, 2026

Gauff will face Olga Dalinovic, who narrowly defeated Venus Williams in her first round match, in the second round. The 2026 Australian Open runs through January 31 for the women and February 1 for the men.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

Alex de Minaur starts his partnership with Wilson at the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff debuted her New Balance kit for the Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner showed frustration with his new racket.

Aryna Sabalenka discussed her rivalry with Iga Swiatek.

Coco Gauff dealt a brutal draw at the Australian Open.