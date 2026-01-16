Aryna Sabalenka Talks Iga Swiatek Rivalry at Australian Open

The brief offseason is over, and the world's best tennis players have arrived in Melbourne for the 2026 Australian Open. As always, the top players participate in a pre-tournament press conference.

During Friday's media availability, WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka tackled questions ranging from preparation to her rivalry with Iga Swiatek.

Sabalenka dethroned Swiatek as the top-ranked player late in 2024 and has never looked back. Except for a slump during the early part of last season, Swiatek has been right behind Sabalenka in the WTA Rankings.

The two players are above every other WTA player right now when it comes to consistency, and seemingly have a little bit of a rivalry. Swiatek has even taken shots at Sabalenka for her role in the controversial Battle of the Sexes exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios.

“Going to this AO, I’m not really focusing on last year’s result. But of course, I’d like to do just a little bit better than I did last year.”



However, Sabalenka is often careful about avoiding controversy when speaking with the press - especially after last year's comments about Coco Gauff after their French Open final. During today's press conference, a reporter asked Sabalenka, "How do you feel about the status of that rivalry at the moment?"

Sabalenka played down the rivalry, "I think it's actually not only about me and Iga and there is Coco (Gauff), Elena (Rybakina), Jessica (Pegula), I just don't want to forget anyone right now. But it's not only about me and her, to be honest."

She added, "But that's crazy to think that we only play once last year, and we haven't played this year yet, and I hope we're going to play more often this season. As I said, it's not only about us, there's so many great players I have also great rivalry with so yeah."

Swiatek has an 8-5 lead over Sabalenka in head-to-head matches. However, their only meeting last season came on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Sabalenka defeated the reigning champion in three sets, complete with a bagel in the decider.

Of course, the top two seeded players are on opposite sides of the draw. Sabalenka and Swiatek would have to advance to the final for fans to get another epic installment of their rivalry.

The 2026 Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

