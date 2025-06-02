Coco Gauff Channels Spider-Man in Recovery Routine at French Open
Coco Gauff's fandom of comic book movies is well-documented. Today, fans got a look at Gauff channeling her own superhero style in her post-match recovery process.
On Monday, Gauff defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the 2025 French Open: 6-0, 7-5. Shortly after the match, Gauff began her recovery process, and the cameras were rolling.
The official Roland Garros TikTok account shared a quick 15-second video of Gauff hanging upside down, set to a cinematic score from Spider-Man.
Judging by the video (linked above), Gauff put on her leather biker jacket and immediately went to the training room after her match. From there, Gauff's physio carefully supported her while she hung upside down like Spider-Man.
Fans on the Tennis subreddit suggested the recovery method was intended to decompress Gauff's lower back. Hopefully, Gauff will be asked about her process during her next media availability in Paris.
Recovery will be key for Gauff as she faces fellow American and Australian Open winner Madison Keys in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Keys has a 3-2 advantage over Gauff in head-to-head matches.
