Jasmine Paolini Breaks Up Fight Between Fans at the French Open
Earlier today, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani won their doubles match against Yuan Yue and Lulu Sin in the second round of the 2025 French Open. However, Paolini's fight was not yet over.
After the match, Paolini tossed her towel into the stands and began signing autographs. All the while, two fans fought over the towel for an uncomfortable ten seconds.
Without losing her cool, Paolini stepped in and broke up the fight. The WTA World No. 4 grabbed the towel and walked it over to another fan several feet away. Check out the video posted by The Tennis Letter below.
Tennis fans loved Paolini's method of breaking up the fight. The replies on social media included compliments like "Queen," "Mother," and other comments praising the Italian tennis star's boss moves.
Paolini is a fan-favorite thanks to her exciting play style and authentic personality. Even better, the 5'4" player continues to punch above her weight class in the WTA.
Paolini has not lost a match of any kind in over a month. She won the singles and doubles (along with Errani) titles at the Italian Open last month. She has carried that hot streak into Roland Garros.
Luckily, the fight between fans did not sour Paolini's mood. After the match, she crashed Jannik Sinner's media availability, and the two Italian tennis stars shared a much-needed laugh during the Grand Slam event.
Paolini will face Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the singles tournament tomorrow. Meanwhile, she and Errani will face Beatriz Haddad Maia and Laura Siegemund in the third round of the doubles tournament on Monday.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
FILA goes crimson courtside at Roland Garros 2025.
Lorenzo Musetti stars in Bottega Veneta's new campaign.
Emma Raducanu's coach blames heavy tennis balls for struggles.
Gucci Tennis revives 1970s style in its new campaign.
Lululemon's 'Pool Party' kits make a splash at the French Open.